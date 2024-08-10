Adele finally responds to engagement rumours with Rich Paul

Adele seems to confirm her engagement with Rich Paul? Deets inside

Adele has recently broken her silence on engagement rumours with sports executive Rich Paul after three years of dating.



During a concert in Munich, Germany on August 9, the Hello hit-maker replied to a fan asking for her hand in marriage.

The Grammy winner clarified, “I can't marry you, I'm already getting married,” in a brief video shared on social media.

Adele was not spotted wearing a ring, but last month she was spotted wearing a pear-shaped diamond on her ring finger while out with Rich in London.

The confirmation came after months of speculation that she'd headed down the aisle with Rich.

Earlier in August 2022 interview with Elle, Adele spoke of Rich, “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him.”

For the unversed, Adele and Rich first sparked dating rumours back in July 2021, when they were clicked watching an NBA Finals game courtside together.

Adele also gushes over Rich in a November 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired during her CBS special Adele One Night Only.

“He's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny, he's hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he's very, very smart,” recalled the singer-songwriter.

Adele added, “It's quite incredible watching him do what he does.”

Meanwhile, the couple sparked engagement speculations in February 2022 when Adele wore a massive jewel on her ring finger at the BRIT Awards.