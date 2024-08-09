Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice go extra mile to support Prince Andrew

Andrew stepped down from royal duties following a highly criticized 2019 Newsnight interview

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are putting in considerable effort to support their father, Prince Andrew.

According to a royal commentator, their strong bond is evident as they "go out of their way to care for Prince Andrew."

The Duke of York, 64, retreated from royal duties following a highly criticized 2019 Newsnight interview. Since then, Prince Andrew has primarily resided at Royal Lodge, where he has lived since 2003.

His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, continues to live at the Windsor estate despite their 1996 divorce.

Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice, 36, and Princess Eugenie, 34, are both married and have young families. Royal commentator Ingrid Seward notes that Andrew, despite his circumstances, enjoys a strong bond with his daughters and grandchildren.

Referring to the Yorks as a "united family together", Seward said: "He has a very, very good relationship with his daughters' children, and I think that's one of the main things that sustains him.

"They all get on very well. He gets on extremely well with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, always has, though they've had their fallouts.

"He does see a lot of his grandchildren and enjoys spending time with them."

Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in 2018 and the couple share two sons, August, three, and Ernest, one.

Meanwhile, Beatrice tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020 and together share a daughter named Sienna, two.

Edoardo also has a son named Wolfie, eight, with his former partner Dara Huang.

According to Seward, Beatrice and Eugenie make great efforts to visit the Duke of York at his Windsor property.

She continued to tell The Sun: "I think because they know that he's kind of stuck at Royal Lodge, they will go out of their way to go and see him rather than him coming to see them."

The Duchess of York has previously explained why she has such a close relationship with Andrew, despite no longer being married.

She said: "We get on because, in the darkest time of my life, he was always there for me. In the darkest time of his life, I will be there for him."