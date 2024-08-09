Prince Harry reveals shocking details about Princess Kate, King Charles' feud

Kate and Prince William tied the knot in April 2011 at Westminster Abbey

Prince Harry shared unexpected details regarding a conflict between Princess Kate and King Charles.

This claim comes from a commentator who has recently highlighted Kate Middleton's genuine intention to adopt a new name before her royal engagement.

According to reports, the Princess of Wales had confided in her close friends about her plan to switch from "Kate" to "Catherine" prior to her engagement to Prince William.

The future Queen is said to have humorously informed her friends via email about the change. Robert Jobson's new biography reveals that this decision was made in 2008, amid growing speculation about the couple's engagement.

Middleton allegedly told her inner circle that she preferred to be addressed as "Catherine" moving forward, rather than "Kate".

Jobson wrote: "It was unclear if she did not like being called ‘Kate’ or whether it was part of a bigger preparation for her formal public role as Prince William’s future wife, but it appears that she had a genuine desire to go by her full name."

The name change "only added to the speculation" that Prince William was about to pop the question.

William eventually proposed to Kate in 2010 and they tied the knot in April 2011 at Westminster Abbey.

Following the nuptials, Kate became formally known as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

She used this title until September 2022, when she was given the new title of the Princess of Wales, following the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Princess Diana famously held this title for 16 years between 1981 and 1997.

According to Prince Harry, there was a debate over Kate's name when she married Prince William.

In his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex claimed the monarch wanted "Catherine" to be changed to "Katherine" so it didn’t have the same initial as Charles and Camilla.

He explained: "This was because there were already two Royal cyphers with the letter C in them – and they didn’t want another.

"There were already two royal cyphers with a C and a crown above: Charles and Camilla. It would be too confusing to have another.

"'Make it Katherine with a K', they suggested. I wondered now what came of that suggestion. I turned to Willy, gave him a look that said ‘You listening to this?’ His face was blank."