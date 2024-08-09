King Charles, Queen Camilla request Prince Andrew's presence at Balmoral castle?

The Duke of York stood down from royal duties in 2019

King Charles and Queen Camilla are believed to have extended an invitation to the Duke of York to join them at Balmoral Castle this summer, along with other Royal Family members.

This claim comes from a commentator addressing the ongoing discord between the estranged brothers over the Royal Lodge.

Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, has claimed that Prince Andrew will "obviously go" too, adding: "He loves Balmoral."

Seward continued: "He's been there every other year, and I think he can find a bit of refuge there, away from cameras and prying eyes.

"It also gives him a chance to see members of the rest of his family."

The Duke of York stood down from royal duties in 2019 amid an angry public backlash to his Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.

Andrew famously discussed his friendship with the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, and referred to his behaviour as "unbecoming".

Since 2019, Prince Andrew has only been photographed at a handful of royal events and spends the majority of time at his home Royal Lodge, where he has lived since 2003.

Seward continued to tell The Sun: "The Duke of York is quite limited as to where he can go, because he obviously doesn't want to be photographed and then subsequently criticised.

"So his world is very narrow. He does have things to do, but they're very minimal.

"He does have a few friends, though many fewer than before. I think what he really lacks is a purpose."

King Charles and Prince Andrew have been involved in a tense clash over the duke's home Royal Lodge, according to reports.

The monarch, 75, is understood to want Andrew to move into the smaller home Frogmore Cottage, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used to live.

However, Andrew has a 75-year lease which he intends to honour, and is also thought to want to leave the Windsor home for his children, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Seward added: "We know there's no coming back for him, so he has to kind of reconstruct a different sort of life.

"It has been said, 'Why doesn't he go and live in the north of Scotland, in some remote place?' Well, maybe that's what he will have to do."







