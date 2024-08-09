Prince William, Kate Middleton given important task by King Charles

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been given an important task by King Charles to secure their royal titles.

In conversation with GB News, royal commentators revealed that the future King and Queen of England should take the role of Prince and Princess of Wales more "seriously."



The royal expert, Cameron Walker, shared that William and Kate are reportedly hiring a new assistant private secretary who will focus on their engagements and affairs in Wales.

In response, James Evans shared, “This isn't actually a new role. It was a role that the previous Prince of Wales, our now King, had.”

He added, "It is very, very positive that the Waleses have decided to bring this role back because there has been a little bit of criticism that they haven't spent enough time in Wales and haven't really given the role probably the credit it deserves."

The royal commentator hailed William and Catherine for taking their titles now "more seriously."

James claimed that the Welsh public would like to see more of William and Kate. While quoting the example of the Monarch, the expert shared that he was the "longest Prince of Wales in history," and he "spent a lot of time and invested in Wales."



Moreover, James said that the anti-monarchists would like to see their title "abolished," as the royal working couple "don't see them as having legitimate rights to that title."



"They've got an awful lot of work to do to actually re-garner that support that the King had here within Wales," James stated.

