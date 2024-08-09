Zac Efron plans 'sustainable' dream home on NSW property

Zac Efron unveils ambitious plans for NSW Property purchased during COVID.

Zac Efron is set to transform his $2 million bushland retreat near Byron Bay into a model of sustainable living.

The 36-year-old actor, renowned for his role in High School Musical, purchased the expansive 128-hectare property in 2020.

Now, he's planning to build a state-of-the-art, off-the-grid residence featuring six bedrooms and designed with a 'zero waste' philosophy. The estimated cost for the development is $2.685 million.



Interestingly, while Efron is the official title holder of the property, the development application was submitted under the name of Joost Bakker, a noted environmental activist and friend of him.

Bakker, who has a background in sustainable design and frequently shares his eco-friendly projects on social media, is listed as the 'proponent' for the development with the Tweed Shire Council.

The new home will be nestled in rugged bushland near Tomewin, just 25 kilometers inland from Coolangatta and 75 kilometers from Byron Bay.

This development comes shortly after his recent hospitalization following a pool incident, which has sparked considerable public interest.

According to reports, the actor took in a significant amount of water after hitting the pool's bottom, leading to visible signs of distress and a momentary daze.Security officials swiftly intervened to assist Efron, who was promptly taken to the hospital for treatment.

Despite the alarming situation, The High School Musical star has assured fans that he is now "happy and healthy" as he recovers and continues with his plans for a groundbreaking eco-home in NSW.

