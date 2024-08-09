 
Friday August 09, 2024
National

Bilawal says judiciary responsible for current political crisis

Politician says court decision led to resurrection of dead political party

By Web Desk
August 09, 2024
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks during the National Assembly session in Islamabad on August 9, 2024. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News Live
Placing the responsibility of the country's current political crisis on the judiciary, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Friday said that it was through a court decision that a dead political party was resurrected.

Addressing a session of the National Assembly today, the PPP politician's statement was directed at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the court's verdict stripping it off the bat symbol ahead of the February 8 general elections.

More to follow...