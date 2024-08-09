Bilawal says judiciary responsible for current political crisis

Placing the responsibility of the country's current political crisis on the judiciary, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Friday said that it was through a court decision that a dead political party was resurrected.
Addressing a session of the National Assembly today, the PPP politician's statement was directed at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the court's verdict stripping it off the bat symbol ahead of the February 8 general elections.
More to follow...
