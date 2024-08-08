Princess Kate, Prince William's royal titles in danger

Princess Kate and Prince William, who became the Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, have been urged to save their royal titles.



The future King and his cancer-stricken wife Kate have been advised to undertake a tour of Wales by a member of the Welsh Senedd to ease tension amid row over their new royal roles.

Princess Kate, who's battling cancer, could take major risk to win hearts of her people.

James Evans made the comments when he joined this week's episode of "The Royal Record" podcast to discuss the country of Wales's opinion of Kate and William's official royal titles.

GB News's Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker, asked Evans to share his thoughts on the royal couple's "Prince and Princess of Wales" titles.

Cameron asked: "Plaid Cymru Senedd Group previously declared that the Prince of Wales title has, and I quote, 'No formal place or responsibility in Welsh life'. What do you think of that statement?"

In response to the question, Evans replied: "Well, I think the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales titles are very important. It adds an awful lot to Welsh public life.



"There are a lot of causes out there that our current King supported, which benefited greatly from his patronage here in Wales."

Evans continued: "I was at the Brecon Show last weekend which had [the King's] patronage. We don't currently have a royal patron, so if the Prince and Princess of Wales are watching, I'm sure the Brecon Show would love to welcome them back as royal patrons.



"But the King supported those causes very nobly and I think it was very, very good and it totally enhanced that role. Since the King left that role, there has been a little bit of, 'Do we need it?'

"I think you always have to a bit of a stocktake, but I think the Welsh public want the role, they respect the role and I think it adds an awful lot to public life."

The journalist asked Evans: "There are currently no plans for Prince William to have an investiture ceremony as the Prince of Wales, do you think this is the right decision?"



Evans responded: "I think it's for him to decide what he wants. I think what I'd like to have seen is a service in St David's Cathedral, a welcoming of the Prince and Princess of Wales to the country, and then a tour of the country going around to all parts - north, south, east and west to go around and meet the communities that the titles represent."

"I think that's very important. I would have liked to have seen something like that, perhaps not a full-blown investiture."