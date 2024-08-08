James Corden breaks silence on Lily Allen’s ‘beg friend’ comment

James Corden speaks up after Lily Allen called him 'beg friend'

James Corden has recently broken his silence on Lily Allen’s “beg friend” comment.



Last month, Lily called James her “famous beg friend” on BBC podcast, Miss Me?, saying, “He came on my chat show and was very flirtatious with me, and we sort of made friends and I introduced him to a group of my friends.”

Lily clapped back at James after he wrote in his memoir, May I Have Your Attention about the actress like she was “leading him on or something,” which she clarified, “I definitely wasn’t.”

She described that period of time as “a bit of hazy,” during the BBC podcast.

A source close to James told DailyMail.com that the former The Late Late Show host found Lily’s comments “tacky”.

The source explained, “James gets a bunch of heat on how he treats people over and over again and is a very polarising person. So, when Lily recently talked bad about him, to James, it was just another day in his life, just another hater.”

“He believes he has never been desperate and deserves better and is pretty much over people talking about him in a negative way,” shared an insider.

However, the source noted, “The only way that will change is when he starts to change.”

Meanwhile, the source added, James “doesn’t get why he upsets so many people because he is just being himself”.