Prince Harry, Meghan Markle earn new titles amid feud with William, Kate

Prince William, Prince Harry's relationship deteriorates

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received new titles for their latest bold move amid the royal family's health crisis.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been branded 'an act' by a royal expert after their recent joint interview.

Simon Heffer gave the couple new names after their interview with CBS, saying: "I mean, he and his wife clearly live off publicity. They are a brand. They are an act. And like all brands and all acts, they need the oxygen of publicity," .

Harry's relationship with Prince William and Princess Kate has deteriorated since their decision to step down as senior working royals and move to the US in 2020.

The expert, in conversation with GB News, tried to reveal the cause that destroyed Harry's relationship with his brother William, saying: "Harry appears to have bad relations with his brother and sister-in-law, given that his sister-in-law is probably the closest that we've got to a saint in the Royal Family at the moment, that's not very good PR on his part."

The expert went on flaying the Duke for his stunt amid royal family's health crisis, saying: "His brother had a very difficult time, his wife has been ill and his father has been ill. The Prince of Wales has held the line pretty well."

Heffer even claimed that people are well aware that Harry has not been supportive, adding Harry's this attitude will always make things difficult for the rest of the royal family.

The historian also blasted the Sussexes for playing the victim cards all the time, saying: "I understand he's got to earn a living, But nobody forced him into this. He didn't have to leave the Royal Family. It was quite clear, that his father in particular, wanted him to stay. It was quite clear that there was a serious job for him to do."