Princess Diana stood firm despite Charles' criticism over 'mourning' stance

The wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer took place on Wednesday, 29 July 1981

Princess Diana garnered attention for her defiance of royal clothing traditions as she forged her own path in fashion.



As a member of the royal family, adherence to longstanding rules and protocols is expected, particularly when it comes to attire. Official engagements dictate knee-length or longer skirts and dresses with tights, and hats are obligatory at royal weddings. Additionally, bright nail polish is discouraged.

Upon entering royal circles, Princess Diana was conscious of an unwritten rule concerning the colours of her clothing. Renowned fashion designer Dame Zandra Rhodes disclosed that Diana had a fondness for Little Black Dresses (LBDs), although traditionally black attire was reserved for mourning or funerals.

According to Hello! she told Saga magazine that the Princess would have designs she liked made in a different colour at first: "She was very shy. She would come into my shop in Mayfair and go through the rails," Dame Zandra explained. "Sometimes she picked something in black, which the royals weren't allowed to wear except at funerals, so we would make it in her size in a different colour."

However, Diana consistently disregarded this unwritten rule and openly defied it on multiple occasions.

As early as 1981, during her engagement to Charles, she made waves by wearing a striking black gown designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, who later created her wedding dress, to a fundraising concert. The off-the-shoulder taffeta ensemble raised eyebrows, especially with her future husband.

A decade later, during an interview for her biography, Diana recalled the incident, noting Charles's remark upon seeing her in the dress: "Only people in mourning wear black!"

Despite this comment, Diana continued to wear black attire for various events, both glamorous and informal. For instance, she wore a black Chanel sailor-style dress when visiting Charles in the hospital after an operation, accompanied by their young sons, Princes William and Harry.

Arguably her most famous Little Black Dress (LBD) was the one she chose for the Serpentine Ball in 1994, famously dubbed her 'revenge dress'. This choice was seen as a response to Charles's televised confession of adultery with Camilla Parker Bowles during their marriage.

In contrast, Diana's future daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, shares a passion for fashion but generally adheres more closely to royal protocol. While she consistently impresses at official ceremonies with her stunning attire, Kate reserves black clothing strictly for mourning and funerals.