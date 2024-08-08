Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice to mark milestone with grand celebration

Princess Beatrice's net worth is reportedly set to increase in a few years similar to Prince Harry

Princess Beatrice, who celebrates her 36th birthday today, is expected to inherit a share of £5 million from the late Queen Mother's estate when she turns 40, similar to her cousin, Prince Harry.



Queen Elizabeth II's mother allocated approximately two-thirds of her wealth, roughly £19 million, into a trust fund for her great-grandchildren to ensure her wishes were fulfilled after her passing in 1994.

According to The Guardian, Prince William and Prince Harry inherited the majority of this money, receiving £6 million from the trust upon turning 21, with an additional £8 million to be split between them upon reaching 40.

The Times indicates that Harry will likely receive a larger portion than his brother, while the remaining £5 million is earmarked for distribution among the Queen Mother's ten great-grandchildren.

Given the distribution pattern observed with Harry and William, Beatrice, as the closest in line to the throne among her cousins, is anticipated to receive the largest share of the £5 million.

Although she received less than her older cousins, Princess Beatrice and her sister Eugenie earned substantial sums following their parents' divorce in the 1990s.

Upon Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's separation, a trust was established per the divorce settlement, including a £3 million payout from the British Royal Family, with £1.4 million placed in trust for Beatrice and Eugenie.

After their university graduations, Beatrice and Eugenie were removed from the Sovereign Grant list of royals receiving UK government funds. Since graduating in 2011, Beatrice has held various roles, including positions at Sony Pictures and software firm Afiniti, where she currently serves as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Princess Beatrice's net worth to be around $1 million (£786k), although the exact composition of this wealth remains uncertain, and it is expected to grow as she approaches 40.

Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also boasts considerable wealth as the founder of Banda, a property consultancy specializing in discreetly sourcing and developing multi-million-pound homes for affluent clients.