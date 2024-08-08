Prince William, Kate Middleton's unexpected stunt shocked wedding guests

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who tied the knot in a royal wedding in 2011, surprised their wedding guests with an unexpected number.

Following the ceremony at the Westminster Abbey, which was watched by millions around the globe attended by many A-listers, the couple held two private receptions for a more laid-back celebration with their loved ones.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shocked their wedding guests as the newlyweds performed the iconic dance routine from the movie Grease, per royal biographer Robert Jobson’s new book Catherine, the Princess of Wales.

“For the evening’s finale, Prince William and Kate had a special surprise up their sleeves,” Jobson narrated in the book.

“They stood holding hands in the middle of the dance floor grinning, then suddenly the opening bars of the song You’re the One That I Want from the musical Grease came booming out,” Jobson wrote, via People Magazine.

“William and Catherine then began dancing around, pointing at each other, and mouthing the words with the style of the lead characters Danny and Sandy. It brought the house down.”

Jobson also detailed that 1900 guests attended the wedding ceremony, but fewer people made the cut for the celebrations afterward.

A reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II had 650 guests and the one hosted by King Charles had 300 guests.