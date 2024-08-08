Pamela Anderson opens up about painful process while writing Love, Pamela memoir

Pamela Anderson addresses writing process behind Love, Pamela memoir

Pamela Anderson has recently opened up about going through a painful process while writing her memoir Love, Pamela.



In a new interview for Better Homes & Gardens’ Stylemaker Issue, the Baywatch star discussed about her painful yet “healing” process of reading her old journals to write her memoir and its documentary, Pamela a love story, which got released in January 2023.

“It took me a couple years of transitioning and thinking. I was finally able to sit with myself,” recalled Pamela as she moved back to her town in Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

The actress said, “There was nothing else to do but write a lot. I wrote my memoir on that property.”

Pamela, who shares two sons Brandon Thomas, 27, and Dylan Jagger, 26, with ex-husband Tommy Lee, revealed, “Brandon was with me co-producing the Netflix documentary and helping me put the pieces of my former life together.”

“We were going through all my journals, which were in storage. That was painful to me,” she continued.

Pamela reflected, “I didn’t plan on this whole healing experience, but as the days went on, it’s what happened.”

“It was like I went back home to ‘face it and erase it,’ as they say, to face things from back then that weren’t very comfortable. That brought everything rushing back,” explained the actress.

Pamela added, “I slowly started working through it while putting all my heart and soul into my garden.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Pamela shares she still write down her feelings, which she believes, “is a critical part” of her routine.

“I get up at 4 or 5 every day — that’s my time. I like to write with the sunrise,” she remarked.

Pamela stated, “It’s very peaceful, and I’m always baking bread then. So, I keep baker’s hours.”