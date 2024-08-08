Kate Winslet on ‘gathering a little list’ to celebrate 50th birthday in 2025

Kate Winslet on turning 50 nect year:More inside

Kate Winslet has recently opened up about her incredible plans to celebrate her 50th birthday next year.

In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Titanic star explained what she wanted to do on turning 50 in October 2025.

“I don’t like big parties, and I can’t stand surprises,” she said.

Kate told the outlet, “I want to spend the year doing 50 remarkable things, whether that’s a particular hike I’ve never done, or a place I’ve never been, acts of kindness – I’m gathering a little list.”

“I think people know better than to say, 'You might wanna do something about those wrinkles.' I’m more comfortable in myself as each year passes,” stated the Black Beauty actress.

Kate remarked, “It enables me to allow the opinions of others to evaporate.”

Reflecting on her inner confidence, the Blackbird actress mentioned, “I do feel a huge sense of relief that women are so much more accepting of themselves and refusing to be judged.”

“Because I don’t know a single contemporary of mine who grew up seeing her mother looking in the mirror and saying: ‘I look nice!’” she continued.

Kate recalled, “My mother never did: It was always, 'Oh God, I don’t think I can wear this, do I look hippy, does my bum look big?'”

“We waste so much time being down on ourselves and I’m just not doing it ever again,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kate will next be seen in upcoming movie, Lee, which is slated to release in theatres on September 27.