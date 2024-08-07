Prince George's secret codename is close to Prince Harry's heart

Archie the name of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's oldest child

Prince George's codename carries emotional significance for his uncle, Prince Harry.

Despite being second in line to the throne and widely recognized, George leads a life with many ordinary aspects, such as enjoying video games and attending football matches with his father.

Although Kate and William have made significant efforts to shield their children from the public eye and offer them a relatively normal upbringing, some elements of their lives remain distinctly royal.

One such aspect is reportedly their use of code names for privacy during public outings, and George’s codename is one that would likely please Prince Harry.

The code name came to light when a member of the public, who was walking her dog, reported an encounter with George, as detailed by OK! Magazine.

The woman explained: "I was asked by a police minder not to take a photo of the children, which I didn't, but George started stroking my dog. Just to be friendly, I engaged in a bit of small talk and I asked George what his name was, even though obviously I knew it."

However, the young royal and future king gave an entirely different moniker to the dog-walker, "To my astonishment, he said, 'I'm called Archie', with a big smile on his face," she explained.

Archie is, of course, the name of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's oldest child.

Born Archie Harrison on 6 May 2019, the eldest Sussex child received the title of Prince when his grandfather King Charles took the throne, and has a younger sister Princess Lilibet Diana of Sussex who was born on 4 June 2021 - and is named after the late Queen's childhood nickname as a nod to the couple's affection for the late monarch, with the middle name Diana of course in honour of Harry's late mother.