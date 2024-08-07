Prince Harry's 'too dangerous' claim fails to gain desired impact

the Duke of Sussex stepped down as a working royal in 2020

Prince Harry's recent effort to gain people's sympathy was unsuccessful.

In the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, which aired on July 25, the Duke of Sussex discussed his media experiences and his “monumental victory” in court.

The program highlighted the impact of alleged unlawful tactics used by some newspapers.

Prince Harry revealed that his legal struggles with the media were a significant factor in his estrangement from the Royal Family and asserted that the UK is now “too dangerous” for his wife, Meghan Markle, due to ongoing security concerns for their family.

Despite its revelations, the documentary did not perform particularly well in terms of viewership.

According to ThinkBox ratings, Tabloids on Trial ranked 35th among ITV programs that week, with just under 1.1 million viewers. In contrast, Turbulence: How Safe Is Your Flight, a show on the same network about turbulence science, attracted 1.2 million viewers.

He said: “It's still dangerous. All it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read. Whether it's a knife or acid, these are things that are of genuine concern for me.

“It's one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country”, he said during the sit-down interview.

When the Duke of Sussex stepped down as a working royal in 2020, he was subsequently stripped of his Metropolitan Police bodyguards.