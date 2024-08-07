Lily Collins reveals what sets her apart from 'Emily in Paris' character

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins opened up about being different from her character

Lily Collins distinguished herself from Emily Cooper, her on-screen character from Emily in Paris, despite being shrouded by similarities.

In an interview with InStyle published on Tuesday, August 6, a week before the much-anticipated season four of the rom-com series will premiere on Netflix, the actress candidly shared what sets her apart from her on-screen persona.

"This idea of perfection, needing to always feel ready to go, always feeling like your perfect self. That’s not how I want to live my life, especially at 35," the actress told the publication.

In addition to this point of contention, Collins admitted that her Emily in Paris character helped her rediscover her sense of fashion and plans beyond Paris.

"Emily, in a lovely way, takes up so much space. Mixing patterns and prints, textures, styles in a way that was foreign to me, I started to realize that I didn’t have to be afraid of colour anymore," the MaXXXine actress added.

Additionally, Collins, 35, teased that the show’s upcoming instalment is "the season of vulnerability," noting there are "messy" scenarios and "emotional breakdowns" to come.

Emily in Paris season four will arrive on August 15, with the second part following on September 12.