Prince Harry's unfair move contradicts his rules he set for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in 2018 in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdo

Prince Harry's decision to publish his autobiography titled Spare conflicts with the interview restrictions he had previously established for Meghan Markle.

Royal expert Tom Bower has disclosed that during Meghan's 2017 interview with Vanity Fair, Harry insisted on three specific topics that she should avoid discussing.

The conversation, conducted by journalist Sam Kashner just two months before Meghan and Harry announced their engagement, was intended to center on her role in the successful TV series Suits and her mixed-race heritage.

Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, asserts in his book that Meghan attempted to steer clear of discussing her relationship with Harry, as he had requested.

Bower wrote: "Kashner arrived at Meghan's home and was told that his interviewee had been given strict instructions by both Harry and Keleigh Thomas Morgan [a publicist at PR firm Sunshine Sachs].

"Knowing that Diana and Sarah Ferguson had ruined their reputations in interviews, Harry had asked Meghan to keep quiet about sensitive subjects - Donald Trump, race, their relationship and especially himself. He was not to be mentioned."

However, the attempt at protecting the the relationship from the media glare didn't go to plan when Meghan appeared on the cover of the magazine which was emblazoned with the headline "She's Just Wild About Harry."

Bower goes on to describe how Meghan was left distraught upon seeing the piece and that "within hours, Meghan called Ken Sunshine [founder of Sunshine Sachs Consultants] and Keleigh Thomas Morgan." He continued: "Hysterically, she described Buckingham Palace's fury at 'Wild About Harry'. Sunshine Sachs said Meghan should have ensured that her comments about Harry were removed. Why wasn't the focus on her philanthropy and activism?"

While Harry initially aimed to keep their private lives private, subsequent years saw him take a different approach with his 2023 memoir, Spare, revealing intricate details of his royal life and relationship with Meghan. A

t one point, he even hinted at the possibility of a second book due to the extensive content available.

However, it's now believed that he has abandoned plans for another installment, with public attention shifting to the health challenges faced by his father, King Charles, and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, both diagnosed with cancer within weeks of each other.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America's Will Reeve, Harry chose to remain discreet about his father's health, indicating a desire to keep personal matters private by stating, “That stays between me and him.”







