Prince William reacts as Harry set to receive royal tressure

Prince William reacts to Harry being rewarded with royal tressure

Prince William seemingly finds another reason to widen the rift with his estranged brother, Prince Harry, after reports suggest that the Duke of Sussex is all set to receive money from his great-granny's inheritance.

As per reports, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle will inherit £7million from Harry’s great-grandmother on his 40th birthday in September.

As reported by GB News, the former working royal's share is "larger than his brother’s" as the future King of England is already getting financial benefits from the Duchy of Cornwall estate.



Now, the source told Closer magazine that the Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton, appear angry as Harry will be cashing the royal money.

"William and Kate don't trust Harry or Meghan one bit, so the idea that Harry's now cashing in on his great-Granny's inheritance leaves a very bitter taste in their mouths," an insider claimed.

The report shared the Prince of Wales thinks it is unfair that Harry will be honoured with the royal tressure after making controversial moves against the royal family.

"William's pretty disgusted that once again Harry's going to be cashing out and taking millions back to his Montecito home without lifting a finger for it," the source stated.

