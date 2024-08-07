PTI challenges bill barring lawmakers from changing party affiliation in SC

A general view of the Supreme Court in Islamabad. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024 which was bulldozed in the National Assembly and the Senate on Tuesday and aims at "circumventing" the apex court's July 12 ruling on the reserved seats issue.



The plea filed under Article 184(3) of the Constitution by PTI Chairman Gohar Khan via lawyer Barrister Salman Akram Raja urges the apex court to declare the Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024 bill "null and void".



Tabled by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Bilal Azhar Kiyani last month, the PML-N-led coalition bulldozed the legislation through the NA as well as the Senate amid stern resistance from the opposition benches.



More to follow...