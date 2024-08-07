Jennifer Lopez set for big surprise as Ben Affleck eyes new romance

Jennifer Lopez received shocking news as Ben Affleck found a secret admirer from Hollywood amid the couple’s divorce speculations.

As per In Touch Weekly, an insider revealed that Freinds star Jennifer Aniston has a years-long crush on the Air director and she is hoping for a possible romance with him as Lopez and Affleck's split appears imminent.

The source claimed, "Jen has definitely had a mini crush on Ben for years, but he’s always been in these very serious, long-term relationships during that time. But change is in the air."

The report stated, "As things pretty openly wind down between J. Lo and Ben, there’s a real opportunity for Jen [Aniston] to make up for lost time with Ben."

Moreover, the source shared that Aniston and Affleck have never really "been single at the same time before," and the Murder Mystery actress has been a "true-blue fan of Ben’s for decades."

Aniston and Affleck, who shared the screen in He’s Just Not That Into You, said, "There’s a very friendly and flirty open line of communication between them, plus a boatload of mutual friends — everybody from Jon Hamm to Sandra Bullock, who can totally see Ben and Jen becoming a couple down the road."



It is important to mention that Affleck and Lopez have been going through a rough patch in their marriage and heading for divorce as their differences grew with time, several media outlets reported.