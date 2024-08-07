Connie Chiume, 'Black Panther' actress, dies at 72

Renowned South African actress Connie Chiume, known for her roles in the Black Panther films and Beyoncé's Black Is King, has passed away at the age of 72.

Her family announced her death on Instagram, stating that she passed away on Tuesday at Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The cause of her death has not been disclosed.

“The Chiume Family regrets to inform you of the passing of the internationally acclaimed award-winning actress Connie Chiume,” they wrote in a statement. “The Family asks for privacy during this difficult period. The family will communicate further details.”

Connie Chiume was born on June 5, 1952, in Welkom, South Africa. Before becoming an actress, she pursued a career in nursing and education, earning a teaching degree.

The late actress' journey in the entertainment industry began in 1977 when she joined the musical Sola Sola in Greece. She gained recognition in South Africa for her role as Thembi in the 1989 series Inkom' Edla Yodwa, marking a significant milestone in her acting career.

Chiume built a prolific acting career, starring in numerous projects, including the soap opera Rhythm City and films like I Dreamed of Africa and Black Panther.

She played Zawavari, a Mining Tribe Elder, in the Oscar-winning film and its sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where her character became Wakanda's Elder Statesman.

Chiume previously expressed her surprise at the massive success of Black Panther, saying she never could have predicted its impact.

“I went there and I was given a piece that I was supposed to do. I could see that this person is an African who was addressing the nation. I wore my African regalia, I learnt my lines. I did my best.”