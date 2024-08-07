Selena Gomez admires Meryl Streep in Only Murders in the Building set

Selena Gomez on working with Meryl Streep in Only Murders show

Selena Gomez has recently shared her working experience with Meryl Streep in Only Murders in the Building.



Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the singer and actress said, “I don't even think I spoke the first day she was around.”

“She was so excited, and when she came on set, she told everybody that she loves the show," revealed Selena.

The singer-songwriter continued, “I was just admiring her.”

“She's an inspiration and she's someone who is incredibly talented while being very humble, and professional and kind," explained the 32-year-old.

Selena told the outlet, “I've learned so much from her just by her being Meryl.”

Reflecting on working with Meryl on Only Murders set, the songstress was “chilled to get to experience in person”.

“My favourite moment was watching Meryl sing onstage,” she continued.

The singer pointed out, “She would do it a capella, live every time and I cried. I wasn't in the scene, but I was there sitting in the audience, and I was completely moved and was brought to tears.”

“Just the way she commits to her craft in every way is remarkable. It was beautiful,” added the actress and singer.

Meanwhile, Only Murders in the Building season 4 will release on August 27 on Hulu.