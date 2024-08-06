Prince Harry, Meghan Markle proved William wrong with ‘marital bliss’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle proved their haters and the royal family wrong with their strong growing bond over the period of time.

The comments about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 'marital bliss' were made by a renowned body language expert Judi James as she analysed the Montecito couple's recent public outings.



For the unversed, Harry and Meghan were spotted in Santa Barbara just days after it was reported that the pair had given up their UK home of Frogmore Cottage.

Moreover, the Sussexes were seen enjoying a 4th of July parade with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Montecito.

In conversation with The Mirror, Judi shared, "Harry and Meghan have been a walking testimony to marital bliss."

"Their face-gazing looks of mutual adoration and their inability to not touch, hug, stroke or clasp hands with each other for longer than a few moments has always proved that however controversial their comments, their love was an ongoing success story."

It is pertinent to mention that Harry mentioned in his bombshell memoir Spare that Prince William warned him from marrying the then-American actress Meghan.

"She’s an American actress, after all, Harold. Anything might happen," the Prince of Wales allegedly said to his brother.