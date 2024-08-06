Royal family shares emotional video of Duchess Sophie

Duchess Sophie wipes away tears of joy as Team GB's cyclists storm to a world record

Duchess Sophie could not control her emotions and broke into tears as Team GB's cyclists stormed to a world record time in the women's team sprint on Monday.

The Duchess of Edinburgh was seen beaming and wiping away tears of joy in the stands as Emma Finucane, Katy Marchant and Sophie Capewell made history on August 5 by snatching Great Britain's first ever Olympic medal in the event.

Sophie, in her role as patron of the British Cycling Federation, was in the building at France's National Velodrome as the trio swept to glory.

In the video, shared by the royal family's social media accounts to celebrate the victory with fans, Sophie can be seen flying into passion.

The clip was captioned: "A huge congratulations to @emmafinucane_, @sophieecapewell and @katymarchant from your very proud Patron!"

Duchess Sophie looked stunning as she wore a purple floral midi dress from British designer Erdem Moralıoğlu and white Penelope Chilvers high wedge espadrilles for the historic event.



Sophie expressed her delight in full voice, cupping her hands to her mouth and applauding as GB's women pipped New Zealand to gold in a lightning-fast 45.186 seconds.