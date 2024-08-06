Halle Berry loses co-parenting therapy bid against ex Olivier Martinez

Halle Berry's co-parenting therapy bid denied

Halle Berry's bid to force ex Olivier Martinez to attend co-parenting therapy has been denied by the court.



Berry filed the bid to get rid of problems surrounding their ten-year-old son.

The Oscar-winner, 57, and Martinez, 58 tied the knot in 2013, becoming parents to Maceo the same year, and separated in 2016.

Their divorce was settled seven years later in August 2023.

Berry had accused Martinez of trying to hold up their co-parenting therapy, which was added in their agreement, to “take the summer off”, after agreeing for it in May to “resolve disputes and conflicts between them in an effort to successfully co-parent.”

However, the court documents obtained by Radar Online pointed in a different direction.

A judge turned down the actress' bid on Thursday, citing “lack of exigent circumstance” as the reason.

According to Berry, Martinez tried to delay the sessions till September.

She states that he missed the July sessions in order to travel to his home country of France, and that he wants to postpone the August sessions because his brother would be in town.

The actress requested that a judge order him to follow the timetable specified in the written agreement. Additionally, she states Martinez is not permitted to use travel as an excuse because therapy sessions are performed via Zoom.