Ben Affleck slammed by journalist Sarah Ferguson

Ben Affleck 'quite high' on Australian journalist's ' worst interview list': Here's why

Sarah Ferguson has recently explained why Ben Affleck is one of the worst celebs she has ever interviewed.



Speaking to Sydney Morning Herald, the Australian journalist spilled details about her worst interviews and Ben was “was quite high up on the list”.

“He was just rude, not interested, going through the motions,” claimed the ABC journalist.

In March 2023, Sarah recalled talking to Ben and his co-star Chris Tucker when he was promoting the movie Air, which he directed.

During the interview, an unsmiling Ben gave pointless answers and repeatedly looked off camera, while Sarah only asked four questions.

At the time, Sarah asked Ben how the movie “had evolved from white guys in business movie to a story about Michael Jordan's family”.

To which, Ben replied, “It happened by my looking at the story and thinking initially, you know, knowing a little bit how these companies work, and knowing about, you know, knowing by instinct it wasn't only white people who worked at this company who were relevant to the story.”

“And I didn't want to make that story,” he continued.

The Argo actor added, “Michael graciously made himself available to me, and directed me to the three people he felt were principally relevant here... and also he talked about his father and his mother.”

Meanwhile, Sarah’s bombshell came after Ben and Jennifer Lopez seemed to be finalising their divorce within two years of marriage.