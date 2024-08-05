Blake Lively spills bonding secret with 'It Ends With Us’ co-actress: ‘Guilt’

Blake Lively says a common guilt has brought her and Jenny Slater closer while filming

Blake Lively described parenting guilt as the secret sauce of her strengthened bond with It Ends With Us co-star Jenny Slate.



In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the duo revealed how their friendship deepened during the filming of their upcoming romantic drama.

"When you're working, sometimes you feel guilty for not being in your personal life during those hours at work," said Lively, who shares four children with husband Ryan Reynolds.

The Deadpool & Wolverine co-stars are parents to daughters, nine-year-old James, seven-year-old Inez, four-year-old Betty, and one-year-old son Olin.

"Just knowing that someone was having that same experience was very grounding," the 36-year-old actress added, referring to Slate.

Slate, meanwhile, has a three-year-old daughter, Ida, with her husband, author Ben Shattuck. Lively's connection with Slate, 42, was nurtured by their mutual love for their personal lives and careers.

"We love our work, and we take it very, very seriously, and we work very, very, very hard, and we completely immerse ourselves in our work -- but who we are is defined by our personal life so much more than our work," Lively, 36, explained. "We can be both of those things at once."

It Ends With Us, adapted from Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name, is scheduled to hit theatres on August 9.