Prince William breaks silence after Harry crosses limit in new interview

Prince William breaks silence after Harry crosses limit in new interveiw

Prince William has once again left upset with Prince Harry's surprising claims in his new TV appearance.

The future King's reaction to the Duke of Sussex's remarks about their late mother Princess Diana has been laid bare by a palace insider.

For the unversed, the former working royal recently appeared in the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, addressing his legal battles with the British tabloids.

During the conversation, King Charles’ son said, "There's evidence to suggest that [my mother] was being hacked in the mid-90s, probably one of the first people to be hacked. And yet still today, the tabloid press very much enjoys painting her as being paranoid. But she wasn't paranoid."

Now, an insider told New Idea magazine that, "William is spitting mad that Harry would reference this again. He's so fed up with [the Sussexes] cashing in on Diana's death."

The source further shared that Harry's obsession with his late mom has only intensified after marrying Meghan Markle.

"William's getting to the point where he's washing his hands of Harry for good," an insider stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020. Since their exit, their relationship with the royal family worsened due to their inappropriate remarks against the key royal figures.