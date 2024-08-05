Princess Kate makes final decision about appearance at Paris Olympics

Kate Middleton decided to follow the advice of her doctors as speculations about her royal appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics loom.
As reported by the Express, royal commentator Phil Dampier claimed that the Princess of Wales is desperate to visit the French capital with Prince William and her kids, however, her health condition might not allow her to do so.
He said, "I’m sure Kate would love to go to Paris with William to watch some events but whether she does or not would depend on the advice of her doctors."
The royal author added, "It was great to see her at Trooping the Colour and presenting the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon but she will be pacing herself and not doing too much too soon because of her cancer diagnosis."
Phil highlighted that Catherine "is still undergoing treatment and is in recovery so she needs to be careful."
While disclosing the main reason behind Kate and her doctors' decision to cancel the Paris trip, Phil shared that large public gatherings especially sporting events are "of course a breeding ground for viruses."
Moreover, the royal expert stated, "...there is a lot of Covid around at the moment so she would not want to get that."
Additionally, it was also reported earlier that Princess Kate is looking forward to spending a relaxing summer break with her family after a difficult start to 2024.
Machine Gun Kelly credited on-again, off-again partner Megan Fox for his recovery
Candace Cameron Bure shared husband Val Bure’s Olympic medals on social media with followers
Halle Berry filed a bid in court to for ex Olivier Martinez to attend co-parenting therapy
Chris Evans couldn’t turn down Ryan Reynolds’ offer to cameo as Johnny Storm aka Human Torch