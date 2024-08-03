Molly Kearney exits ‘Saturday Night Live’ after Punkie Johnson

Molly Kearney leaving Saturday Night Live

Molly Kearney announced her exit from Saturday Night Live just a day after another cast member, Punkie Johnson, confirmed that she will not be coming back for the show's upcoming 50th season.



Molly Kearney, the show's first ever nonbinary cast member, got onboard on SNL in 2022, and made news of her exit from the NBC mainstay public on social media.

“Yall that’s a wrap on my time on SNL! Reflecting on the amazing 2 seasons I got on this show, it was such a dream come true. So incredibly grateful for this period in my life,” Kearney wrote in the caption of an Instagram post of a carousel of photos from the SNL set.

“So much love to all my big hearted buddies behind the scenes who make the magic happen every week. So many bald caps, so little time. It was a true honour to work with such a talented group of writers and DON’T EVEN GET ME STARTED ON THE CAST.”

Kearney also recalled her “day 1 crew,” giving a “special shout out” to cast members Marcello Hernandez, Devon Walker and Michael Longfellow.

“Head up and heart out!” Kearney concluded.