Prince Harry and Prince William’s strained relationship 'bad' yet 'repairable'

Prince Harry and Prince William’s public appearances remain limited amidst ongoing rift.

The ongoing feud between Prince Harry and Prince William continues to capture significant media attention.

According to People's latest cover story, tensions between the brothers are described as "very bad" but not "irreparable."

The rift is reported to have begun around 2016, when William allegedly expressed concerns about Harry’s growing relationship with Meghan Markle.

Harry recounted to ITV that while William did not attempt to dissuade him from marrying Meghan, he did express early reservations about the challenges they might face.

The relationship between the brothers reportedly deteriorated further, culminating in an alleged physical altercation in 2019.

In his memoir Spare, he described an incident where William "grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and ... knocked me to the floor."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from royal duties in 2020 has further strained the relationship between Harry and his brother.

The brothers' last official joint appearance was at the Commonwealth Day service in 2020, where Harry and Meghan sat behind William and Kate Middleton.

Since then, public appearances involving the brothers have been sparse. In 2021, they united to unveil a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana.

They also walked side-by-side during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession in September 2022.

In May 2023, Harry attended King Charles III's Coronation but was seated several rows behind William.

Most recently, during a brief visit to London earlier this year, Harry did not see either William or their father.

According to a People report, his attempts to contact both his brother and King Charles III have largely been unsuccessful.