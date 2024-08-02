Kate Middleton underwent emergency surgery as teen to remove mystery lump

Kate Middleton’s teen emergency surgery leaves scar.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, known for her elegant appearance, has faced health challenges that extend beyond her recent surgery and cancer battle.

According to royal author Robert Jobson's new book, Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, Middleton's health issues are not entirely unprecedented.

Jobson reveals that during her teenage years at Marlborough College, Middleton discovered a lump on the left side of her head, just beneath her hairline.

Her parents were promptly informed by the school, and her mother, Carole Middleton, took her to the hospital for surgery to remove the lump.

The operation resulted in a three-inch scar on the left side of her head, which became noticeable during her first solo royal engagement in October 2011.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement at the time, explaining that the scar was related to a childhood operation.

In 2024, the Princess has made two public appearances while reportedly undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatments.

Her recent surprise attendance at Wimbledon on July 14 has sparked speculation about when she will resume her regular royal duties.

The author notes that Middleton has demonstrated significant courage and composure, fully aware of the public's scrutiny.

She has shifted her approach to life, prioritizing personal well-being over a strict schedule.

According to a palace insider, the Princess has adjusted her lifestyle to focus on living in the moment, with the calendar now taking a secondary role.

"She will be back, but such experiences change your perspective and reorder your priorities," the insider noted.

The Princess recently made a public appearance at Wimbledon, where she was accompanied by her daughter, Princess Charlotte and her younger sister, Pippa Middleton.

Both seemed to enjoy the match alongside the Princess, she wore a purple dress, which many interpreted as a tribute to her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales, who wore a similar color in the Royal Box in July 1991.