Princess Anne hurt by Kate Middleton, Prince William

King Charles III's only sister Princess Anne missed out a key royal event because of Kate Middleton and Prince William, according to a new report.

The Princess Royal was left off the guestlist for a key event so that the Prince and Princess of Wales "could invite close friends" instead, a royal author has claimed.



The baptism of the couple's eldest son Prince George in 2013 in Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace was a "relatively low-key affair" and as a result, some members of the royal family were "not invited".

This reportedly included the late Queen Elizabeth II's daughter Anne, who was not one of the 22 people invited to witness the ceremony performed by the newly appointed Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

"The baptism of Prince George was relatively low-key considering his royal rank. “Just three months after his birth, and once the Queen was back from Scotland, he was baptised on 23 October in the tiny Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace by Welby, with a congregation of twenty-two," Robert Jobson, a royal author, wrote in his book Catherine: A Biography.

"It comprised the Queen and Prince Philip, Charles and Camilla, Harry, Catherine’s parents Michael and Carole, her brother James and sister Pippa, and the seven godparents and their spouses.

"William’s uncles, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, and his aunt, Princess Anne, were among those who had been left off the list so that the Cambridges could invite close friends."

The event was even attended by William and Kate's friend. These are said to have included William’s long-time aide Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton and Princess Diana’s good friend Julia Samual.



William van Cutsem, who has recently been employed by the Duchy of Cornwall estate, also attended the private service.

After the ceremony, Queen Elizabeth II posed with her three heroes - then Prince Charles, William and infant George. It was the first time a monarch had posed with three of their heirs since 1899 - when Queen Victoria posed with Edward VII, George V and Edward VIII.