Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new project 'hailed as best' as fans react

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received acclaim for their latest endeavour focused on advocating for child mental health.

Their commitment to supporting children's mental well-being has garnered significant attention, especially after a viral clip highlighted their efforts.

An exclusive interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is set to air on CBS this Sunday, August 4.

Ahead of the broadcast, snippets of the interview have been released, featuring Meghan expressing admiration for her "amazing" children and emphasizing our shared responsibility to create a better world for future generations.

Speaking of her children, Meghan told CBS: "They're three and five - they're amazing - but all you want to do as parents is protect them, and so as we can see what is happening in the online space, we know there is a lot of work to be done there, and we're happy to be a part of change for good."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry pointed out the current critical need for "every parent to be a first responder". He contributed to the conversation by highlighting a frightening aspect, adding: "Even the best first responders in the world wouldn't be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of this."

During the interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not only discuss safeguarding their own children but also provide insights into helping parents recognize signs of online bullying.

According to a TikTok account, they are hailed as the top advocates on this issue, drawing from their own experiences with online bullying.

The joint interview is considered a rare occurrence for the couple, and anticipation is high for the full discussion scheduled to air later this month, coinciding with Meghan's birthday this Sunday.



Since its posting, the video has garnered thousands of views, sparking widespread interest and prompting many to eagerly await the complete conversation.



One viewer expressed: "I love to see them out doing great things." Another commented: "They are such a wonderful couple." A third responded: "I absolutely adore them." Meanwhile, a fourth added: "They look refreshed and happy."

Following their recent announcement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to embark on a tour to Colombia later this year. They have been formally invited by the Vice President of Colombia to visit the capital, Bogota, as well as the Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali in late summer.

The focus of their visit will center on addressing issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation, and the mental health impacts associated with these threats—topics that Harry and Meghan have actively championed since stepping down as senior royals in 2020.

A diverse array of destinations and activities has been planned for what some may perceive as another notable Royal tour.