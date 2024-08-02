Meghan Markle receives new title ahead of new interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview is scheduled to air on 4th August

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently recorded an interview with a prominent US television personality for CBS Sunday Morning.

The interview focuses on their new initiative supporting parents of children affected by online harm, scheduled to air this weekend.

A preview clip has been released, featuring the couple discussing their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and expressing concerns about the impact of online experiences on young people's mental well-being.

Body language expert Judi James noted distinct changes in their gestures and speech compared to previous interviews, However, Meghan has been given the sweet yet unique title of 'coy smile.'

She told the Mirror : "Their synchronicity and their togetherness signals as a power couple suggest some growing maturity as they sit further apart than normal to perhaps promote themselves as individuals united by the cause as well as by their marriage, and by the way their pace and tone of both speech and movement is so contrasting rather than blending them into one professional unit as they used to do years ago.

"Meghan’s signals during this clip suggest she’s taking the lead here, using a blend of celebrity charm and concern to create a relationship with their interviewer, making careful segues between their home life and their campaign. She has her arm out as though possibly breaching the gap between herself and Harry by placing her hand on his thigh although the picture cuts before we can see where the hand actually lands.

"Her engagement with the interviewer is as powerful as Harry’s disengagement signals at the start of this clip while the two women speak. We see him in the clip gazing off into the distance with a serious facial expression while his wife tells a much more sociable and emotional story."

Meanwhile, Judi believes Meghan's body language does change and she becomes 'besotted' as soon as she talks about her children.

She added: "Meghan is seen changing her body language and vocal state to speak about her children, performing a massively coy smile with a puckered top lip and rounded cheeks and partially hiding her face with her hand as though proud but also cutely coy about referring to them.

"Telling the interviewer they are ‘amazing’ she goes into a besotted-looking state, glancing down as though visualising them in a ‘moment’ as she shakes her head and her vocal tone dips to an intimate ‘throat-creak’.

"But then she makes the link with her campaign message and her eyes bounce back to the interviewer, her brows raise and she gesticulates with her left hand to make her point with passion while Harry still gazes off into the distance, as yet un-activated.

"When Harry does suddenly and dramatically activate here it is to interrupt the interviewer. His hands clasp as he does so, almost miming diving into the conversation.

"His brows are raised to make him look like the expert in his subject and his chin is raised to reflect that message of authority. His pace is faster and more urgent than Meghan’s sociable tone and she hides her face by doing a hair preen as she turns to look at him.

"Meghan raises her chin high as she gazes at Harry here and appears to breathe in at the interruption. Her brows are also raised and she wrings her hands in her lap and purses her lips as she looks back at the interviewer with a much more serious eye expression."



