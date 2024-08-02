Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to enjoy high profile demands for challenging destination

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embark on high-profile journey to Columbia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing up for their upcoming royal-style tour to a crime-ridden location.

They have announced plans for a four-day visit to Colombia, including stops in the capital Bogota and other locations. This trip aims to replicate the enthusiastic reception they received during their state visit-like tour of Nigeria in May.

They will be visiting at the invitation of Vice-President Francia Márquez, who also serves as the Minister of Equality.

Speaking about the Colombia trip, a source told the Mirror: "Harry and Meghan will carry out a series of engagements aligned to the work of their Foundation and lifelong philanthropic endeavours.

"The visit is part of their ongoing commitment to global philanthropy, building on their previous work in various countries and continuing their efforts to make a positive impact worldwide."

The couple has also established ties with Colombia, the sole Latin American country to have participated in the Invictus Games, an event Harry founded.

This visit is scheduled for this summer, preceding the inaugural Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, slated for November in Colombia.

Ms. Marques, the Vice President, said: “They will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress. In addition to these meaningful interactions, The Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia.

"The Archewell Foundation, founded by The Duke and Duchess, is renowned for its global leadership in fostering a safer online environment. The forthcoming conference will unveil a comprehensive framework for creating safer physical and digital spaces, tackling issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation, and the mental health impacts of these threats. It will offer actionable solutions and commitments for countries around the world."

The trip, which will be accompanied by one journalist, along with official photographers and videographers selected by the couple, is expected to involve heavy security measures.

This follows the positive reception and extensive coverage received during Harry, aged 39, and Meghan, aged 42, three-day tour of Nigeria earlier this year.

The announcement of the tour coincided with the news that Harry and Meghan have recorded an interview with the US TV show CBS Sunday Morning. The Duke and Duchess, in conversation with 73-year-old TV icon Jane Pauley, discussed their upcoming initiative focused on children and social media, slated to launch next week.

The interview is scheduled to air this Sunday, coinciding with Meghan's 43rd birthday, and will feature the couple elaborating on their continued efforts supporting parents affected by online bullying and abuse.

This marks their first joint interview since their controversial conversation with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.