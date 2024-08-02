Meghan Markle, Prince Harry suffer major setback as King Charles swings axe

King Charles has finally swung his axe to teach a lesson to his estranged son Prince Harry as the couple returned to the spotlight with new claims.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been left in tears by the monarch with latest his snub. The couple have reportedly not been invited to join the royal family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland this Summer.

Meghan and Harry have not been invited to the royal family’s summer gathering in the Scottish Highlands for years, sources told PEOPLE.

The 75-year-old is continuing his late mother Queen Elizabeth II's tradition of spending time with family at the Balmoral estate during the summer, but the monarch hasn't included Harry and his family this year.



Harry and Meghan were reportedly expecting an invite to join the royals at the late Queen's favourite palace, but the King's decision has shattered the couple's dream amid Harry's ongoing legal war with the U.K's tabloids and Home Office over privacy and security respectively.

It is to mention here that King Charles III's younger son Harry grew up going to the family's Balmoral, but it's believed that Meghan has never visited the royal family's Scottish castle.



The royal family and King Charles have seemingly reportedly cut the ties with the Sussexes a the sovereign no longer takes his son's calls or answers his letters, according to insiders.

