Florence Pugh spotted leaving theatre with mystery man

Florence Pugh leaves theatre with handsome companion.

Florence Pugh was a vision of chic elegance on Thursday night as she stepped out to support her friend Tom Holland in his West End production of Romeo & Juliet.



The 28-year-old actress dazzled in a vibrant yellow floral dress, braless for a breezy summer look, paired with eye-catching baby blue heels.

Accompanied by a dashing male companion, Pugh was seen linking arms as they exited The Duke Of York Theatre in London.

Despite her glamorous appearance, the Hollywood star seemed a bit camera shy, with her companion shielding her from photographers under a large umbrella.

It was a night of style and support, as Pugh enjoyed a memorable evening at the theatre.

Despite her efforts to stay low-key, the crowds gathered in excitement, hoping for a glimpse of the Hollywood star.

They eventually got their chance to see Tom Holland, who emerged to wave at fans lining the street.

Although Florence and Tom haven’t worked together yet, buzz is growing about a potential Marvel collaboration.

Both stars have discussed the possibility of teaming up for a project, with Tom recently mentioning the idea during an appearance on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

"We’ve definitely talked about it," he revealed, hinting at a potential crossover between Spider-Man and Black Widow.

"It hasn’t been suggested to the big bosses yet, but hopefully, one day we can make that happen. That would be very cool."