Katie Price jokes about being 'jailbird' as arrest warrant looms

Katie Price reportedly remains unbothered by the arrest warrant issued against her for failing to attend a court hearing on July 30.



The warrant was issued after she didn't show up to provide financial evidence in a London bankruptcy court.

Despite being declared bankrupt twice, in 2019 and 2023, Katie allegedly feels "untouchable."

A friend revealed that Katie is unfazed by the warrant, even jokingly saying she "wants to be a jailbird."

Currently, Katie is in Istanbul, Turkey, recovering from eye and chin surgery.

"Katie has been telling people that she doesn't care if she goes to jail, she thinks it'll just be like the time she spent in The Priory," the unnamed friend revealed to The Sun this week.

They noted that Katie thinks she would be able to find some "peace and quiet" while she's away from everyone, and she's even eager to make some money out of a jail stay if she had to endure one.

The source continued by saying that Katie would be eager to "cash in" because everyone would be curious to hear about her arrest.

The insider then revealed: "Katie's even boasted about being a 'good jailbird', which seems a bit tasteless. But really, she doesn't think that it will ever happen. It's all a bit of bravado, she thinks she's untouchable."

Price's boyfriend, JJ Slater, has been posting photos on social media that appear to show him vacationing in Turkey, coinciding with her trip to the country for surgery.