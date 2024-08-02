Ryan Reynolds' spills on his toughest co-star on 'Deadpool' set

Ryan Reynolds shared a lighthearted moment from the set of Deadpool & Wolverine, revealing that his 7-year-old daughter Inez's cameo as Kidpool led to some amusing on-set dynamics.



The actor joked that Inez became the only co-star he disagreed with, making for an unforgettable experience.

"Most people think Kidpool is the dirtiest. But she’s also pretty good at backtalk and never taking out the trash. #DeadpoolAndWolverine," his caption added.

The post included a photo of the father-daughter duo wearing matching Deadpool costumes.

The Notebook star's family played a significant role in the film Deadpool & Wolverine. He shares four children with his wife Blake Lively: James (9), Inez (7), Betty (4), and Olin (born February 2023).

Interestingly, each of their children made a cameo appearance in the movie, making it a true family project for Reynolds.

Reynolds' children made their mark on the film Deadpool & Wolverine. Olin appeared on screen as Babypool, while James played a Screaming Mutant.

Meanwhile, Betty worked behind the scenes as a "Hugh Jackman Wrangler," a role that suited her well, given that she's a huge fan of the actor, according to her father.

"I don't profess that my kids are perfectly behaved. My 4-year-old Betty sort of loves Hugh, like unconditionally," he said.

"And she expresses that love through unblinking violence. So she attacks him, thinking she has claws and he has a healing factor — which he might."