Hugh Jackman shares heartbreaking news via social media

Hugh Jackman took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to his late music teacher, Brian Buggy, who passed away.

The actor posted a black and white photo of Buggy leading an orchestra and wrote, "I want to pay tribute to Brian, OAM. He was in charge of music at Knox High School. He taught me, and literally thousands of students across the years, a deep love and joy for music."

He noted a lesson he has learned from Buggy as well, and said, “That love has stayed with me all my life. His lessons were filled with humour and he effortlessly held a room in the palm of his hand. To Brian's family, I send my deepest condolences, immense respect and unending gratitude”.

Notably, from 1975 until 2007, Brian served as Knox High School's director of music. Following that, he became a conductor of the Sydney Youth Orchestra Philharmonic.

The Sydney Youth Orchestra also paid tribute to Buggy and shared a heartfelt statement, “Brian will be remembered for his generosity, wit, vast musical knowledge, and passion for teaching, along with a love of a good piece of cake and a chat”.

They concluded by saying, "Through a life dedicated to music and education, his legacy extends across Australia and around the world, living on through the many thousands of young people impacted by his work."