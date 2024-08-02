King Charles turns deaf ear to Prince Harry's heartfelt appeal

King Charles is seemingly pushing his estranged son Prince Harry further away to teach him a lesson amid the couple's new interview.



The 75-year-old, who has reportedly been approached by the Duke with a crucial demands, does not seem to give into Harry's narrative as he's even not responding to his phone calls and letters.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to go public again with their narrative after the monarch's snub as they have sat down with a US TV icon for their new joint interview, set to air on Sunday.

The couple, in the clip, try to melt the King's heart with touching words about their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, seemingly forcing the King to think about his grandchildren and their security.

Harry reportedly believes that his dad has the power to intervene in his ongoing court case with the Home Office.

However, royal commentator Charles Rae told GB News: "It seems that Harry has got the mistaken belief, he should know better than this, that the King can actually do something with the committee."

The expert added: "That's the Royal and VIP executive committee. They are the ones who decide who gets royal protection and who doesn't. Obviously Harry falls in the second category. Now, the King is not a member of that committee, although it is a member of the household who does sit on the committee, but they don't have any power to say, yeah, he gets he gets it. No, he doesn't get it."

A friend of Harry's said: "He gets 'unavailable right now'. His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too."



In their first joint interview in three years following their bombshell Oprah Winfrey chat, the Sussexes revealed fiercely protective nature towards their 'amazing' children. But, the King has turned a deaf ear to the couple's heartfelt plea as he's currently not ready to "trust" the couple again.