Tom Cruise braces up for death-defying stunt at Paris Olympics

Tom Cruise is reportedly set to perform a heart-stopping stunt at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony, capping off the 2024 Games and passing the torch to Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympics.



The 62-year-old action star will allegedly rappel down from the top of the Stade de France, landing on the field with the Olympic flag in hand.

Cruise has already been spotted cheering on top athletes in Paris and has filmed a clip welcoming the games to Los Angeles, which will air after his live stunt.

The video features him flying a plane with the flag from France to California, culminating in a thrilling skydive down the iconic Hollywood sign.

The Firm star attended the Olympics with Ariana Grande, watching gymnast Simone Biles' performance.

His ex-wife Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban were also spotted at the skateboarding event, potentially setting up an awkward encounter.

The actor is known for doing his stunts and has been filming the next Mission: Impossible movie in the UK.

The franchise, which he launched in 1996, has had many thrilling stunts, including a submarine explosion in the last instalment. The next movie will revisit the submarine 10 years later.