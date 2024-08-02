Adele's Munich shows in doubt after rehearsal cancelled

Adele's highly anticipated concert series in Munich, Germany, has hit a snag as the final dress rehearsal was cancelled due to severe weather conditions, casting doubt on the upcoming shows.



Despite intense preparation, including training like an athlete with three to four daily gym sessions, the singer's team made the difficult decision to call off the rehearsal amid fears of thunderstorms and heavy rain.

The Adele In Munich concert residency, her second and first European show since 2016, is set to take place throughout August at the purpose-built 80,000-seat Munich Messe stadium, with the final show scheduled for August 31.

The bad weather has made her debut public performance tomorrow uncertain. Supporters are holding out hope that the show will proceed as scheduled.

The cancellation of the practice was attributed to safety precautions, according to a statement released by the event producers. They were hoping for a later time today to reschedule.

They remain uneasy, though, as the German metropolis is expected to have "moderate, gusty winds from the west to northwest in some areas" and "scattered showers or thunderstorms overnight into Saturday, more frequent near the Alps," according to projections.

The Hello singer has taken a unique approach to connect with her devoted fans at her Munich shows.

She requested a custom-built stage that allows her to be closer to the audience, but this means she'll be walking an impressive four to five miles every night on stage.

To prepare for this physical demand, Adele has intensified her workout routine, revealing on stage: "I am back at my gym grind like nobody's business, I am doing two or three sessions a day. My a*e is getting rock solid again! I can move mountains with my bum. I have been working out like a crazy person. The reason that I am working out like I'm an athlete again is because that stage is f*** enormous."

By pushing herself physically, Adele aims to deliver an unforgettable experience for her fans.