Chris Evans reveals why beloved dog Dodger wasn’t at wedding with Alba Baptista

Chris Evans talks about his dog's absense at his wedding with Alba Baptista

Chris Evans has finally revealed why his beloved rescue dog Dodger was not present at his wedding with Alba Baptista.



"I don't think we could've trusted it," Chris, who had a beautiful wedding with Alba last September, revealed to E! News in an interview, explaining why the boxer mix-breed canine wasn’t there on his big day.

"He's too excited, too much of a social butterfly," he said, continuing, "he never would've stayed on task."

"He would have wanted to say hello to every single person. And yeah, he probably would've stolen the show," Chris added, considering that it’s the bride who deserves all the attention.

The Captain America star, whose cameo in the latest Deadpool and Wolverine set Hollywood and the internet on fire alike, also spoke for dogs’ health and nutrition, endorsing an affordable option that he also prefers.

"Anyone who owns a dog knows that all you really want is as much time as you can get with your dog, and that starts with nutrition," Chris explained.

"There's a lot of fancy dog foods out there right now that give pets everything they need, but some of it's really expensive."

So when asked about his brand affiliation with Jinx, a dog food company, the hunk said he likes their "noble mission of trying to provide health to dogs" for owners who "might not be able to afford the expensive stuff."