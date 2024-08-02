Cardi B seeks primary custody of two children amid third pregnancy announcement

Cardi B files for primary custody of her two children amid third pregnancy announcement

Cardi B is seeking primary custody of her two children after she filed for divorce from husband Offset.



Page Six reported that the rapper submitted her documents again for divorce after six years of marriage. She previously filed in 2020 but later withdrew the documents.

After her divorce announcement, Cardi B reveals she’s expecting a third baby on Instagram.

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!” she wrote in her caption alongside photos of herself in a red dress.

Cardi said, “Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!”

“I love you so much and cannot wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!” remarked the 31-year-old.



The WAP crooner added, “It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Cardi's pregnancy announcement came one day after she filed for divorce from husband Offset.

A rep for Cardi spoke to PEOPLE and revealed, “The divorce is not based on cheating rumours, but rather has been a long time coming.”