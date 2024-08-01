Prince Harry's new remarks spark anger at Buckingham Palace

Harry returned for the 10th anniversary service for the Invictus Games at St Paul's Cathedral weeks

Prince Harry has reportedly left Buckingham Palace courtiers 'unimpressed' after making several claims about the late Queen, according to an expert.

The Duke of Sussex has frequently spoken about the unique bond he shared with his grandmother, describing their close relationship in an interview on US television months before her passing.

In a recent television interview, Harry revisited his grandmother's support, stating that she had backed his various legal battles before her death at Balmoral in September 2022,explaining:

"She knew how much this meant to me and she's very much up there saying 'see this through to the end'."

However, according to the Daily Mail's Richard Eden, the comments have caused a stir with courtiers at Buckingham Palace, who believe the claims are "distinctly off". Writing in his column, he explained: "One courtier I spoke to this week was far from happy with Harry's 'tasteless' attempt to claim his grandmother's support in his continuing 'crusade'.

"As he told me: 'There is something distinctly 'off' about it. We'll never know what was said between grandson and grandmother. What we do know is that we will only ever know one side of the story.'"

Recently, sources have indicated that Harry and King Charles are no longer in communication, with a longstanding issue deepening their estrangement.

Initially, there was hope for reconciliation, especially after Harry hurried to the UK upon Charles' cancer diagnosis.

However, when Harry returned for the 10th anniversary service for the Invictus Games at St Paul's Cathedral weeks later, there was no meeting between them.

This lack of interaction raised concerns, especially when Harry implied that his father was too occupied to meet him, despite reports suggesting Charles offered him accommodation in a royal residence.

Now, sources close to the Sussexes claim that Harry's attempts to discuss his security arrangements with his father have gone unanswered.

Harry has been engaged in a protracted dispute over his security since relinquishing his police protection upon stepping down as a working royal.