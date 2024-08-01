Meghan Markle, Prince Harry open up about cyber abuse, 'suicide'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have broken silence on cyber abuse and the first signs of 'suicide' in new interview.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in the clip of the interview with host CBC Jane Pauley, speak about how parents need to protect children from online harm.



They also reflect on their own experiences with Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three in the interview, which will air on Sunday.

The Duchess said: "Our kids are young, they're three and five, they're amazing, but all you want to do as parents is protect them."



Meghan continued: "She was 'just happy to be able to be a part of change for good."



"And so as we can see what's happening in the online space, we know that there's a lot of work to be done there and we're just happy to be able to be a part of change for good."



When the broadcaster adds "you hope that when your children ask for help, someone is there to give it' the Duke adds only 'if you know to help."



"At this point we've got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder," he said.

"And even the best first responders in the world wouldn't be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of this."